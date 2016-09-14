RUMOURS: Liverpool and Spurs battle for £15m striker, Manchester United new boy frustrated, Wenger sticks with Ospina

Liverpool and Tottenham will do battle over River Plate striker Lucas Alario, according to the Sun.

The 25-year-old has a £15m release clause.

Elsewhere in the Sun, Manchester United’s £30m recent signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to be played in his preferred position at Old Trafford.

But according to the Times, the Armenia captain will miss the next three games anyway after a flare up of a thigh injury.

The Guardian reports that Arsene Wenger will stick with keeper David Ospina in Arsenal’s Champions League games, after an impressive showing against PSG last night.

Calcio Mercato, via the Express, suggest that Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.

And Talksport believe the Blues also want Roma’s Belgium international midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

In the Independent, Juventus players are said to feel betrayeed by Paul Pogba’s decision to leave the club, despite a pact to remain together and try to win the Champions League.