Seven-up for Badgers as Southwell are battered

Eastwood CFC romped to a 7-2 win at home to Southwell City on Saturday.

However, it was Southwell who took a ninth minute lead when Malaki Eshelby’s header at a corner was adjudged to have crossed the line before Gregg Conn headed it out.

Jack Smith’s free kick was too high as Eastwood hit back, and the same playerfired over the top in another attack.

Eshelby headed another corner wide for Southwell before Chay Betteridge restored parity to the situation from the penalty spot on the half hour mark after Alex Bosworth had been adjudged to have impeded Jack Smith.

Three minutes later Jack Smith’s precision pass split the Southwell defence and Paddy Webb raced down the left before cutting inside and beating Mike Oxbarrow with a low shot into the far corner of the net.

A third Eastwood goal was not long coming as Jack Smith robbed Anthony Brown and fired home splendidly from around the edge of the penalty area on 42 minutes.

Oxbarrow then tipped over a fierce drive from Brooks before Rory Smith made it 4-1 in the third minute of first half stoppage time with a lovely header from a fine cross by Jamie Thomas.

The second-half began with Rory Smith firing wide from Conn’s teed up pass, while things got worse for Southwell when they lost Garratt to a 53rd minute yellow card followed immediately by a straight red for dissent.

A 30-yard curling shot into the top corner on 63 minutes from Webb brought the house down, and Eastwood were now in totally dominant mood.

There was brief respite as substitute Dalton Stephens hit a low shot which Jack Walker saved comfortably. At the other end Brooks’ shot over from a good opening and Webb was inches wide with another fabulous curling shot from around 25 yards.

Oxbarrow made a good block from Jack James’ 76th minute shot but substitute James Hallam was on hand to toe poke the ball home from close range with his first touch of the game.

Stoppage time at the end of the game brought more action. Aaron Short barged James King off the ball as he made a solo run into the Eastwood penalty area, and the striker got up to sidefoot the ball into the bottom corner from the penalty spot in the first added minute for 6-2.

Less than a minute later Brooks shot home a through ball from Jack James to complete the scoring.