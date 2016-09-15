Vase progress followed by league loss for KMW

Refereeing decisions were at the centre of both Kimberley MW games this week as they progressed in the FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday, before then losing in the league.

On Saturday, they travelled to Graham St Prims in the FA Vase and went behind on 31 minutes to a goal from Jake Peverley.

The scorer was then sent off just before the break for spitting at Welfare’s Tom Slade, debutant Jordan Stevenson then able to level the scores eight minutes into the second-half.

Two minutes later Welfare’s Josh Stevenson brought down Williamson in the box and the same player stepped up and just beat Shaun Bodkin at his right hand post to give Prims the lead.

It took the introduction of player/manager Martin Lench on 72 minutes to spur Kimberley into life. On 75, Kimberley were level as a cross from Bailey was smashed home by Tom Dale.

A devastating five minute spell then won the game for Kimberley as James McKeever headed Welfare ahead before Adam Morley made it four.

Manager Lench sealed the win on 88 minutes, his strike from 25 yards leaving the keeper with no chance.

Kimberley’s win sets up an away game at Midland League side Heanor Town on September 24.

On Tuesday evening Kimberley fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ashby Ivanhoe.

Kimberley found themselves 2-0 down at the break through Thorogood and former Kimberley player Luke Tozer.

Dale headed a goal back in the second-half before a controversial penalty decision saw Ryder put the hosts 3-1 up.

Lench was at it again as a superb volley from 25 yards left the home keeper with no chance to make it 3-2, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Welfare host Greenwood Meadows on Saturday.