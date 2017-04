Kimberley athlete Bruce Raeside secured a top 20 finish at the British Elite Duathlon Championships in Bedford.

Raeside took on the 5km run, 20km bike and a 2.5km run to finish a very credible 17th in a strong field against the country’s best.

Here he is pictured crossing the finish line as supporters clap him home on a glorious day in Bedford.

Raeside will now compete for Great Britain in the European Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain, on 30th April.