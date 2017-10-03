Van Gerwen leads world’s best darts players heading for Nottingham

Some of the world’s best darts players are to descend on Nottingham for a 12th time when the 2018 Unibet Premier League returns to the Motorpoint Arena.

The likes of world champion Michael van Gerwen and Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright have been lined up in a ten-player field for the venue on Thursday, March 15.

Since first hosting the Premier League in 2007, Nottingham has become a regular stopping-point for darts’s roadshow event, which stretches over four months. And the March date, which will be the seventh league night of the 2018 season, will see five matches take place.

The full line-up will be confirmed in January. But it is sure to include the top four players in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Order of Merit, who will be joined by six wildcard selections.

Tickets for the Nottingham event go on sale next Monday (October 9) from 10 am. They are priced at £25.76, £40.32 and £45.92, while table tickets for up to six people, group bookings in tiered seating areas and a family area are also available.

Bookings can be made online via the Motorpoint Arena’s website or by ringing 0843 3733000. You can also pop along in person to the venue, which is in the Lace Market area of the city.