Weekend to forget for Ryde

It was a weekend to forget for Jacksdale race ace Kyle Ryde at the French stage of the World Supersport Championship.

The young rider endured a 500-mile journey to reach the French circuit of Magny Cour in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ryde’s free practise session on Friday ended in an early crash when he lost the front end of the bike yet again.

The crash appeared to knock his confidence and it set the race tone for the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the Ryde Racing Team, John Holmes said: “He was consistently at the lower end of the leaderboard, something Ryde has never experienced before and hopefully will never have to again.

“This still relatively young racer does have what it takes to mix it with the world’s best, it’s just that the package of rider and machine has to be right and at the moment; let’s just say that it requires some re-packaging.”

Ryde started the race at the rear of the grid for this 19-lap race and his enthusiasm was struggling to make up for all the weekend’s woe.

He only managed to take afew places early on in the race and finally ended down in 22nd - not an ideal finish, especially after such an arduous journey to the circuit.

Holmes said: “This is one of those races that he will have to put well behind him, pick himself up, dust himself down and look to revitalise that old spirit that has got him to where he is today.”

Ryde’s next race and the penultimate round of the World Championship is at Andalusia in Spain, at the Jerez circuit on 20th to 22nd October.

Holmes added: “Kyle and Team 77 would like to congratulate Jonathon Rea on his third consecutive World Superbike Title and to thank him for all his continued help and support during Kyle’s 2017 season.”