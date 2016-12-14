World title for Selston swim star Molly Renshaw

Selston swimmer Molly Renshaw has put her name on the world map with her first major international title in Canada.

The 20-year-old took gold in the 200m breaststroke at the 2016 World Short Course Championships in Windsor this week.

She’s the first English gold medallist at a World Short Course Championship since Rebecca Adlington and Liam Tancock stood at the top of the podium in Manchester in 2008.

Renshaw was the fifth fastest in the heats but powered home in the final having been third at halfway.

Welsh swimmer Chloe Tutton made it a pair of medals for British swimming by taking bronze, having qualified fastest from the heats.

Renshaw’s time of 2:18:51 was shy of her British record, set in Sheffield last year at the ASA National Winter Meet, but it was just enough to pip home swimmer Kelsey Wog.

The Canadian finished 0.01 seconds behind the Loughborough University swimmer.

Previously Renshaw has finished second and third respectively at the Europeans and Commonwealths in 2014.

It was an impressive week for Great Britain, for whom a relatively young team of just 16 athletes secured a return of five medals – Renshaw’s gold, two silver and two bronze.

And her gold caps a fine year as an individual competitor, having made her Team GB debut at the Rio 2016 Oympics.

The Notts breaststroke swimmer finished sixth in Brazil.