AUDIO PREVIEW: TV action man Bear Grylls drops in on Endeavour Arena tour

Will TV action man Bear Grylls be drinking his own urine when he drops into Yorkshire for his first live arena shows?

It's what every fan wants to know and we dared to ask.

AUDIO: Listen to Bear Gryll's exclusive chat with Graham Walker in full - CLICK HERE

The ex-SAS man, famous for swallowing just about anything to survive, didn't disappoint with his answer.

Grylls, who says the most gut-wrenching thing he ever ate was goats testicles, said: "Hey listen, let's not spoil any surprises - but there is definitely audience participation!

"The main goal for the live shows is to inspire people; not to break people. It's meant to be a fun time out for families.

"But along the way there might be a little bit of pain."

He brings his show, Endeavour: Your Adventure Awaits, to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday - October 14 - then he's at Sheffield Arena, for a rescheduled date, on Sunday, October 23.

The two hour show celebrates some of history's greatest feats of courage and endurance.

Designed and hosted by Grylls, working with a cast of aerial artists and stunt crew, he tells true life, often gruesome tales of survival, from frozen Antarctica to humid jungles, shark-infested waters and outer space.

The 42-year-old, who broke his back after falling 16,000ft on a failed skydive 20-years ago and once attempted to cross the Antarctic but broke his shoulder, is at the heart of it all, as he dangles on mountain ropes and zooms around on a zip wire,

Bear Grylls will be dropping in for Arena shows

He is helped by groundbreaking state-of-the-art video mapping technology, used to take audiences on an immersive and at times terrifying journey.

"We are using 3D mapping so we can bring all these arenas to life. It feels like you're inside the jungles, on top of mountains and we have Cirque du Soleil type acrobats flying around doing aerobatics as well," says Grylls.

He added: "I'm excited to come to Leeds. My sister lives up there, so if I hadn't done Leeds she would kill me."

His TV show Running Wild sees him taking some of the world’s biggest names on incredible adventures, most recently President Barack Obama.

Bear Grylls is on top of the world

He said: "I was definitely nervous before that one but my mum always used to say everyone puts their trousers on one leg at a time, whoever they are - everyone is normal at the end of the day.

"I thought we might have five or six agents with us but there were like 50 or 60, with snipers in all the mountains everywhere you looked; men hiding in bushes blacked out and guns everywhere, with helicopters in the air.

"I'm not sure I can yet call him a close buddy but I'm a fan and he did invite me and my family to the White House."

* Tickets are available from both venues in person. For Leeds First Direct Arena also call 0844 248 1585 or visit www.firstdirectarena.com and for Sheffield Arena call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

For more see the official Endeavour tour web site at www.beargryllslive.com/thetour and follow on Twitter @beargryllslive

Bear Grylls bringing the great outdoors indoors

Fans get to take part in the show - if you're brave ebough

Action man Bear Grylls swims with sharks thanks to 3D video technology

Listen to action man Bear Grylls' exclusive chat with Graham Walker

Wing suit daredevil flies in for Bear Grylls show

Survival superstar Bear Grylls

Wind machine to blow up a storm on Arena tour