Frightened Rabbit have Nottingham date

Frightend Rabbit are live in Nottingham next month. Picture: Dan Massie

Scottish band Frightened Rabbit will be playing a headline date at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms next month as part of their UK winter tour.

The tour is in support of their fifth studio album, Painting of a Panic Attack, which was released earlier this year and reached the top 20 in the UK.

Tickets for their Rescue Rooms date are available at www.frightenedrabbit.com/shows

