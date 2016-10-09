From Durham to Worksop for Francesca

Durham cathedral organist Francesca Massey is playing live at The Crossing in Worksop this month.

An organist at Durham since 2011, Francesca’s Worksop programme will feature pieces Louis Vierne, John Ireland, Jean Langlais, Norman Cocker and Sigfrid Karg-Elert.

However, the most eye-catching piece is likely to be the finale when she will play The Animal Parade by new young composer Iain Farrington.

Though you may think you have not heard of Iain, many millions of people in the UK ad around the world have seen him on TV.

In the opening ceremony to the 2012 London Olympics, Iain was the man on the grand piano playing live with an orchestra in the stadium in the stadium – while the comedian Rowan Atkinson, as his comedy character Mr Bean, sat next to him trying to play an electronic keyboard.

Francesca Massey’s Worksop concert starts at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £8 (£4 under-16s) from The Crossing welcome desk, on 01909 475421 or by emailing info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk