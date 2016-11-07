Jeremy Hardy will speak to Nottingham

Comedy star Jeremy Hardy brings his new tour to Nottingham Playhouse this weekend.

Jeremy is now into his fourth decade as a stand-up.

That’s a more dramatic way of saying he started 32 years ago and, without a lottery win, probably has at least another 32 years to go.

He is best known for his Radio 4 series Jeremy Hardy Speaks To The Nation, as well as appearances on The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

He is at the Playhouse on Sunday, November 13 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk