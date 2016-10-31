Live tonight: Honne to play Nottingham

Honne are live in Nottingham tonight

Honne are live in Nottingham tonight

0
Have your say

British electronic soul duo Honne are live at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham tonight.

The pair released their debut album, Warm On A Cold Night back in the summer and their single Someone That Loves You (with Izzy Bizu) has had more than two million streams on Spotify and cracked the top 10 of iTunes electronic chart.

For tickets and details of the gig, go to www.rescuerooms.com

Back to the top of the page