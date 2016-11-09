Marcus Brigstocke has a long face at the Playhouse

Marcus Brigstocke brings his new tour, Why The Long Face? to Nottingham next week.

One of Britain’s finest comedians and broadcasters, Marcus is back to lament about being born with a long face before moving on to other subjects that have irked him, including Vladimir Putin, UKIP, Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, Islamic State, George Osborne and being single.

He is in Nottingham on Wednesday, November 16 at 8pm.

Tickets are £17 on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk