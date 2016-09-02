A treat for anyone with a burning passion for history

Haddon Hall lights the touchpaper on its autumn exhibition on Sunday, a celebration of fire and its place in the history of the building.

The burning flame has been fundamental to more than 900 years of life at Haddon, bringing warmth and civility but also misfortune. In the 1920s a fire burned 60 tapestries.

The fragments that were left were stored in a turret for nearly a hundred years unseen by all. Recently rediscovered, they will be on show during the exhibition.

To mark the opening of the exhibit, the hall will host a live demonstration of open air metal forging by local artist Duncan Edwards. The first guided tours of the exhibition will run on Tuesday, 11am to 3pm. For full details and admission prices, see www.haddonhall.co.uk.

