Adele’s songs in new show

When previous X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol and launching a brand new UK touring show all within a year.

As part of the BBC special, Katie got to perform live with Adele on stage in London and now she has been selected to perform as the lead role in Someone Like You – a concert production that recreates the magic of Adele’s music from her three hit albums 19, 21 and 25.

The show - coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Wednesday 5 October - includes the smash hits Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel my Love, Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele.

Katie said: “Adele said she watched my audition and loved it.

“Being involved in the BBC show was an incredible experience. I never thought I would get to meet Adele, let alone sing with her and

take part in one of the biggest shows of her career.

“It was the best experience of my life. I entered thinking it was just a TV pilot that may not even be aired. To meet the biggest music artist in the world was something I could never have anticipated.

“I absolutely love Adele – how she flips her voice and the raw emotion in her songs. If there are any songs written for me to

sing, it’s her music.

“I can’t wait to bring the same depth and emotion to the ‘Someone Like You’ show.”

Influenced by various artists from an early age, Katie was always destined to end up performing on stage. Katie has a warm

personality and a style that draws upon the audience and makes them feel as though they are really connecting with her.

Tickets for the show are priced at £19.99 full / £18.96 concessions (including booking fee. Online booking fees are £1 per ticket.) Call the box office to book tickets on 01623 633133 or visit at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

