Aled to host a brand new classical concert

Aled Jones is to be the host of the first annual eagerly-awaited Donington Live concert, to be held on Sunday, September 4.

Taking place in the picturesque setting of Donington Park, the event is set to be a highlight in the musical and social calendar for the region.

The East Midlands’ newest cultural music event was conceived when the beloved Darley Park concert was unable to continue at its location in Derby.

At the new home of Donington Park, many of the standout features of the Darley Park concert will be retained, including the continued importance of East Midlands-based professional orchestra SinfoniaViva and the magnificent finale firework display, while many new elements will be implemented.

On the bill for Donington Live will be the star names mezzo soprano Laura Wright, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro and the chart-topping Military Wives Choir, plus, of course, singer and presenter Aled Jones as host.

He will also joining in the concert’s glittering finale.

With over 35,000 music fans descending on to Darley Park last year, the new partnership of Donington Park and Music+Sport presents the opportunity for the event to grow and cater for the whole East Midlands region with Donington’s world-class event infrastructure.

As well as a day of fantastic entertainment, there will be family fun and food for all tastes and budgets available to purchase.

Aled Jones said: “I can’t wait to host Donington Live - the crowds in the East Midlands are always fantastic so I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.

“It’s set to be a perfect end to the summer for the whole family and it will be great fun joining Collabro, Laura Wright and the Military Wives Choir on the day.”

Collabro commented: “We can’t wait to play Donington Live on September 4.

“We love outdoor shows so to spend a summer’s evening with our East Midlands fans will be incred ibly special.”

Laura Wright added: “I’m thrilled to have been invited to perform at Donington Live, especially as it’s their first event at Donington Park.

“It’ll be the perfect end to the summer and I’m looking forward to watching the other acts and experiencing the day!”

Roger Lowe, Commercial Director at Donington Park said: “We’re very excited that Laura Wright, Collabro and Military Wives Choir will be playing Donington Live on September 4. The open-air event is sure to be a highlight for the region and welcoming these three world-class acts will be the cherry on top of a fantastic day for all the family.”

Due to the expansion and change of location, the event will now be ticketed.

Tickets are on sale via doningtonlive.co.uk priced at £15, with children under 13 free when accompanied by an adult.

