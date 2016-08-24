All aboard for a pirate adventure

Cromford Mills is holding its first Pirate Festival on Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, with fun for all the family.

Come along and meet the pirates (why not come dressed as one yourself and be entered into a free prize draw). You will also be able to meet the pirates’ parrots when children will have the chance to become a pirate and hold a parrot.

The Pirate Weekend is free, although there will be a small charge for some activities. For further details, visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256.

