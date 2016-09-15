Another chance to see Barrett’s play

Andy Barrett’s acclaimed one-man play Tony’s Last Tape is back at Nottingham Playhouse on September 17-18 before heading off on a series of dates around the UK.

Based on the diaries of Tony Benn, one of Britain’s most respected, divisive and celebrated politicians, Tony’s Last Tape again features the acting talents of Philip Bretherton.

An old man sits in a room faced with a collection of recording devices that he has collected over his long and eventful life.

For more than 50 years he has been recording everything that has happened to and around him. Call 0115 9419419.

