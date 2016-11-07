Architects to play at Rock City

Architects will headline Rock City in Nottingham on November 15th.

Brighton’s Architects are a band who’ve never shied away from challenging the world around them.

Long lauded as some of modern metal’s most progressive-thinking minds, for the past decade, the Sussex-based quintet have pushed boundaries, redefined genres, and never feared having to question themselves in order for their art to leave its mark on this Earth.

“You always want to make the record that isn’t in your CD collection,” smiles humble frontman Sam Carter. “You want to create what isn’t there, to get that out of your head.”

