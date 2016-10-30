As easy as ABC for fans of classic pop

One of the most popular British bands of the 80s, Sheffield stalwarts ABC are to perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, November 1, starting at 7.30pm.

Led by singer and frontman Martin Fry, they will be accompanied by the Southbank Sinfobia as they perform their iconic 1982 debut album The Lexicon Of Love in its entirety.

You will also be able to hear all of their greatest hits, plus tracks from new album The Lexicon Of Love II, including Viva Love.

Ticket details for this eagerl-awaited show are available by contacting the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555.