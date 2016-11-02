Audiences are hooked by Palace panto

It’s certainly beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as the days grow shorter and winter coats are dug out from closets.

The festivity in the air can only mean one thing for Mansfield Palace Theatre; it’s pantomime season.

This year’s swashbuckling spectacular, Peter Pan, tells the timeless tale of the boy who never grew up and his adventures through Neverland, with lots of laughs, giggles, and gags along the way.

With only four weeks to go until the opening show on Saturday, November 26, tickets are being snapped up quickly with 75 per cent already sold for the entire run.

The ever popular Christmas Eve and Boxing Day shows have even sold out, so don’t dilly-dally on securing your tickets if you don’t want to miss out on the ultimate Christmas treat.

Starring Coronation Street bad boy Marc Baylis as Captain Hook, Holly Atterton from GO!GO!GO! on Nick Jr. as Tinker Bell, cheeky chappie Adam Moss as Smee, Jessica Punch as Peter Pan and comedy acrobats The Nitwits as the Pirate Crew, preparations are in full swing for this star of a panto as rehearsals are planned in, props begin to arrive, and catchy tunes are chosen.

Colourful posters have been put up around the town and the Palace’s technical crew is busy building sets and designing lighting plots. Plans are being made with the cast for a special appearance at Mansfield’s Christmas lights Switch On and show rehearsals begin in just two weeks. Adam Moss even has Act One learnt … ish!

Andrew Tucker, cultural services manager said: “Peter Pan is a huge show for us and always proves popular in Mansfield. The flying sequences are thrilling to young and old and what little boy or girl isn’t excited at the swashbuckling antics of the pirates? Tickets being 75 per cent sold already is fantastic news and we really look forward to making everyone’s Christmas that bit more special with this year’s pantomime.’

Throughout the run, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be collecting donations at the theatre, adding to the £21,875 raised at Palace pantomime’s over the past five years. This year’s show also sets apart from the crowd as it provides royalty income to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity through the rights gifted by Peter Pan author J. M. Barrie in 1929.

Peter Pan runs from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31. Tickets range from £16.40-£10. Call box office on 01623 633133 or book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk. (Booking fees apply.)

Photo by Tracey Whitefoot