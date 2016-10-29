Award-winning artist Sophie’s work is at Harley Gallery

This winter new exhibitions will open at Welbeck’s Harley Gallery, exploring how artists capture the personality of their sitters using more than just a pretty face.

Among these exhibitions, The Harley Gallery has invited award-winning artist Sophie Ploeg to make a new series of works, which has been inspired by the portraits currently on show in The Portland Collection gallery at Welbeck.

For Identity and Dress (October 29-January 8), Ploeg has clothed her contemporary sitters in historically inspired costumes to create highly detailed, luscious portraits.

She explains: “I like to use painted fabrics to point you to the past - our past - and show you a bit of the beauty of our history. “

Sophie added:

“Historical fashion and fabrics are tools to dive into a fantasy world with some very strong links to current modern taste and historical facts. I can pick and choose from the past and try to create images that are beautiful, a touch mysterious, recognisable or even contemporary.”

