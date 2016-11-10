Ballet aces at the Palace Theatre

Join Ballet Theatre UK for their passionate and innovative recreation of the world’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, November 13.

As the nation celebrates 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy, Ballet Theatre UK create a new production telling the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and heart-breaking intimacy.

During the opulent Capulet’s ball, our lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events.

We follow the young couple from the greatest of romances to their tragic final embrace.

Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona.

The performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets are £18.45 full/£17.43 concessions/£12.30 child/£53.20 family of four.

The show last approximately two hours and tickets are available by calling 01623 633133.