Bands play at charity bash

Bands from across the area will be doing their bit for a good cause for this weekend.

The seventh Macmillan Fest is to be held at music venues across Nottingham on Saturday, September 3.

Since its inception, the annual charity event has raised more than £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and this year’s festival of music is to play host to over 60 bands, many of them from this area.

Macmillan Fest provides a role providing a showcase for local and national bands, as well as raising money and awareness for this good cause.

Rock City, Stealth and the Rescue Rooms are the venues taking part and among the bands involved will be Sikth, Inme, Area 11, Black Peaks, The Qemists, Seafret, Eyre Llew, Suspect Alibi, Stop Stop, Continents, Three Girl Rhumba and Tigress.

Kris Davis of IKE Productions has organised this event for the past six years. He explained: “I started raising money for Macmillan when I was 16, my form tutor had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out that Macmillan was supporting him and I wanted to raise some money to help continue the work that they do. Since then I have met thousands of people who come to our event to show their support for the charity all with their own personal experiences. Its people coming together that makes you realise how we are all affected and that nobody should face cancer alone”.

Other bands on the bill are Parasight, Just James, Harken, Lock And Key, Liberty Lies, Our Saving Day, Cut The Heroics, Adelphia, Unknown Era and others.

Stacey Smalley, Macmillan fundraising manager added: “Macmillan Fest is a fantastic event for people to enjoy national and local bands and help raise money to make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”

For more information about the forthcoming event and how you canbuy your tickets and support this good cause, go to https://www.facebook.com/MacmillanFest/

