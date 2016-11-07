Beethoven and Sibelius in Sinfonia Viva’s latest Nottingham concert

Sinfonia Viva, the East Midlands-based professional orchestra, will be appearing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, November 24.

Starting at 7.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Duncan Ward.

The orchestra members will be playing Stravinsky’s Concerto In E Flat (‘Dumbarton Oaks’), plus the Sixth Symphony of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, and Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, the ‘Emperor’.

The piano soloist will be Cordelia Williams.

Tickets are £10-£34.50 and are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.