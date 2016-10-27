Blackly comic tale of revenge at Nottingham Playhouse

The Revenger’s Tragedy is the third and final offering in Nottingham Playhouse’s Sweet Vengeance season and runs from October 28-November 12.

Despite the justice of the cause, vengeance takes its toll on the revenger in Thomas Middleton’s Jacobean play. Middleton’s black comedy explores the inevitable consequences of taking the law into your own hands.

Imagine a world without justice, where the rich and powerful do what they like and get away with murder.

The Revenger’s Tragedy takes us behind the scenes in this world of glamour, riches and celebrity, into a seedy world of sex, drugs and rock and roll.

Entering this lawless world, Vindice thirsts for justice and plans a dazzling revenge for the murder of his sweetheart. Fast-paced and irreverent, The Revengers Tragedy is a black comedy - the Tarantino version of Hamlet.

Fiona Buffini, director of The Revenger’s Tragedy said: “I am so excited about directing this show. It’s a piece that bursts with the energy of raging against the system and a corrupt world. This is a play about a guy who takes justice into his own hands, achieves the revenge he longed for, but at what price?”

The cast includes Alexander Campbell in the lead role as Vindice, Paul Brightwell as the Duke and Tabitha Wady as the Duchess.