Brass and organ in close harmony

The 2016 concert season at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on the Binns Organ concludes on with a special anniversary concert on Sunday, October 23.

The concert gets under way at 2.45pm and is entitled Heroic Music for Organ and Brass.

It will feature stirring performances by both the organist John Keys and the Pro Musica Brass Ensemble.

Expect some rousing music for both brass and percussion, a fitting climax to the 2016 organ concert season held at the city centre venue.

Admission the concert is £10. Students in full-time education will be able to get in free of charge.