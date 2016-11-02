Breakdancing scene is on big screen at QUAD

The local hip hop and break-dancing scene from the 1980s is explored in a new documentary film screening at QUAD in November.

NG83: When We Were B Boys investigates the birth of Nottingham’s vibrant hip hop and break-dancing scene.

In the mid-80s, Nottingham played host to a rising fascination with hip hop and breakdance culture: and its infamous jams at Rock City on Saturday afternoons enabled a generation to escape the confines of inner city life and became an institution for break-dancers across the UK.

NG83 combines present-day interviews with five original B-Boys (and B-Girls), plus a wealth of previously unseen video footage, to shine a light on a movement that shaped the lives of many.

The film has a poignant insight into the wider social forces of the time, including the widespread racism that affected many, it also explores the difficulty faced by many of the dancers in sustaining similar passions in adult life.

Both an engaging archive of the era and a character-driven documentary, NG83: When We Were B Boys is full of energy and charm. Members of the directorial team, Sam Derby-Cooper, Claude Knight and Luke Scott will introduce the screening at QUAD and hold an Q&A following the film. NG83: When We Were B Boys (Advised 12A) screens at QUAD on Friday, November 4, at 8.30pm. Tickets are £8.20 or £7 concessions.

For more information or to book seats please call the box office on 01332 290606 or see http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/ng83-%E2%80%93-when-we-were-b-boys--12a-.aspx