Bumper weekend of music in store at Black Market Venue

There’s a busy weekend at The Black Market Venue, High Street, Market Warsop.

It kicks off this Friday,with Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, Sons of El Roacho, Howlin Bones and Superkings. Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons are a power trio from Basingstoke. The formidable Pussycat is renowned for prowling the audience, while the adrenaline-fuelled Dirty Johnson Boys, Dirty Jake and Filfy Antz, pound out their infectious punk rock ‘n’ roll. On Saturday, there’s a Halloween Steampunk bash featuring BB Blackdog plus special guests.

On Sunday, it’s Stars Bothering On Sunday with Brian Stone and Johnny Wallis. See www.blackmarketlive.co.uk

