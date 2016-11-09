Busy weekend of music at The Flowerpot

The Billy Walton Band will be arriving at the Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 10, to kick off a busy few days of music at the city centre venue.

An artist who is on a short tour of the UK with his band from New Jersey, Billy Walton has been a pro since he was 15.

He was lead guitarist/vocalist with Boccigalupe & the Bad Boys who are Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt contemporaries.

Billy has played countless gigs in both the United States and Europe and sat in with numerous of rock luminaries including Springsteen, Gary US Bonds and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s backing band, Double Trouble.

15 years on, Billy is stepping out with his own Billy Walton Band. You can expect a combination of hard blues reminiscent of Hendrix, Clapton and Vaughan mixed with a healthy dose of Warren Hayes and Derrick Trucks.

Fans already know Billy to be an explosive performer and together with bassist William Paris, drummer Marcus Croan and an awesome horn section, the Billy Walton Band churns out a singular brand of funky blues steeped in the jam band tradition.

Championed by Roger Mayer, the well-known British guitar effects guru who gave Hendrix his guitar sound, and influenced by the rich New Jersey musical heritage, The Billy Walton Band is everything you want in a powerhouse rock/blues band. The Men They Couldn’t Hang, with support from Martin Black, will visit on Friday, November 11.

It may be hard to believe, but The Men They Couldn’t Hang have been tantalising our aural tastebuds for more than 30 years. Three decades ago, Green Fields of France, their epic début single shot to number 1 in the NME Independent Music Chart.

At the same time, Maggie Thatcher was defeating the mine-workers, an event recorded in the Men’s poignant elegy, Shirt of Blue. This is a song the band still play today, its meaning maturing over the years.

Drummers may come and go (as did original bass-player Shanne Bradley), but TMTCH’s line-up has remained steadfast since 1986. Stefan Cush, Swill Odgers, Paul Simmonds and Ricky McGuire remain The Men They Couldn’t Hang, with the addition of long-time associate Tom Spencer on banjo and guitar, and Nick Sputnik on drums and washboard, plus Bobby Valentino on fiddle and Clark Gable impressions.

Ohasis perform their tribute to Oasis at the King Street venue on Saturday, November 12.

Ohasis got together and set out with one goal - to become the world’s greatest tribute band to Oasis. Ohasis have done their homework, playing the songs in the most current live arrangements, with amazing accuracy.

Nailing the Oasis look was very important, as image is EVERYTHING; and was everything to Oasis.

That’s why the band have heavily invested in the exact same guitars, basses and drums used live by Oasis, which all helps to create that unmistakeable Oasis wall-of-sound.

The members of Ohasis all have vast experience performing live and have been doing so for many years.

Finally, the New Generation Blues Tour 2016, featuring Danny Giles Band, Salvation Jayne and Rainbreakers, visit the Flowerpot on Sunday, November 13.

This will be an evening of top notch blues featuring three different upcoming blues bands who are touring in one amazing blues package.

Doors open at 8pm for all gigs and admission is £12 for The Billy Walton Band, £15 for The Men They Couldn’t Hang, £9 for Ohasis and £10 for the New Generation Blues Tour 2016.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions and also at www.rawpromo.co.uk