Catch Wedding Singer at Duchess Theatre

Beeston Musical Theatre Group’s (BMTG) production of The Wedding Singer is taking place at the Duchess Theatre in Long Eaton this week.

The Wedding Singer is a musical comedy based on the hit Adam Sandler movie of the same name

The Wedding Singer runs from October 25-29 at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton.

Call the box office on 0115 985 8206 or you can go to www.bmtg.org.uk