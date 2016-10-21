Choir call for Nottinghamshire schools

School choirs from across Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to join intu Victoria Centre this November and take part in its Christmas choir competition.

The festive competition aims to create a magical atmosphere in the centre and give local schools the chance to perform their favourite carols from 5-7 November.

Over the course of three days, school choirs will be singing for shoppers visiting intu Victoria Centre over the busy Christmas shopping period. All of the choirs taking part will be judged by an expert panel of judges and will be in with the chance of winning a £500 intu Gift Card for their school.

General manager at intu Victoria Centre, Nigel Wheatley said: “This year we are delighted to be hosting our first schools Christmas choir competition and kick start the festive season! We are expecting the choirs to be a real hit with shoppers and are looking forward to hearing talented pupils from across Nottingham.

“As always we are proud to be giving local choirs a public space to perform and share their talents. This contest is also a great way for schools to raise funds for their Christmas activities and bring together pupils, families and friends.”

Any choirs that would like to register their interest in the competition should contact Kate Hissett at intu Victoria Centre’s centre management by email at kate.hissett@intu.co.uk.