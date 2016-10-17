Co-headliners bring tour to Derby for gig

The Venue in Derby plays host to a gig by co-headliners Yashin and Vampires Everywhere, on Thursday, October 20.

Support act at the Abbey Street-based club is Firstborn.

See http://www.livemusicderby.co.uk for ticket details.

Scotland’s finest Yashin and Los Angeles’s Vampires Everywhere have joined forces for their 2016 European tour.

Yashin, who released their third full length album The Renegades on Sony Music are teaming up with their friends in Vampire Everywhere for an extended tour.

“I have been friends with Michael (Vampire) for many years - and we are stoked to go on a co-headlining tour together with his band!”, commented Yashin singer Harry Radford.

“We are very excited for this Yashin/Vampires Everywhere run”, added Michael Vampire.

The line-up will be completed by Sweden’s new export Firstborn, who releaseed their second, self-titled album in late September.