Come along and lend your voice to Sutton -based choral society

Ever wondered what’s it like to sing in a choir? Maybe you used to sing in a choir and fancy giving it a try again?

Or are you new to the area or looking for a new choir?

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society is a fun choir or about 35-40 members who meet weekly on Mondays from 7pm-9pm.

There is no need to be able to read music. Just come along, sing and have fun!

The 40-strong choir sings music from stage and screen, popular songs, light classical music and Christmas songs. They also perform a number of songs and arrangements composed specially for them.

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society rehearses from 7pm-9pm on a Monday at St John’s Methodist Church, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton in Ashfield.

“We rehearse on a Monday evening,” explained musical director Robert Steadman, who has been with the choir since 2013. “We’re always open to new members and there are no auditions. Being able to read music helps, but isn’t essential. We want to perform the best we can, but we are a fun choir as well.”