Come and see Derwent Singers in concert

Come to hear The Derwent Singers, directed by Richard Roddis, at St. Osmund’s Church, London Road, Derby, on Saturday, December 3.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and will be a concert for Advent.

The music includes works by Palestrina, Brahms, Samuel Barber, Poulenc and Dove, leading up to Britten’s popular Ceremony of Carols.

Tickets are £10 and further information is available by calling telephone 01283 561826 or by emailing tickets@derwentsingers.org.uk

