The Overtones have firmly established themselves as the number one vocal harmony group and will be ending their latest UK tour with a date at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 22.

Since breaking through in 2010 with their debut Good Ol’ Fashioned Love, the group has established a reputation as an act with the unique ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisitely crafted vocal harmonies.

It’s no wonder that they have sold over a million records and had five top five albums.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, the show will be a musical sstocking rammed full of Christmas crackers, in the shape of good old classics such as White Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Let It Snow. This will end a vintage year for Darren, Mark, Mike, Lachie and Timmy.

Currently starring in a nine-week production of That’s Entertainment, a nationwide tour bringing back the hits of the 30s, 40s and 50s, The Overtones remain as in demand as ever. Lachie has even made his TV debut in the hit E4 comedy series, Crashing.

The Overtones are torchbearers for flat-out fantastic singing, as much as a throwback to the timeless appeal of doo-wop and Motown as they are to modern day R&B and pop.

They have enjoyed a succession of major achievements, including performing in front of 250,000 people at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert, appearing at the Festival of Remembrance and hitting London’s Hyde Park for major festival shows at BT London Live and British Summer Time.

So don your best Christmas jumper, pull some crackers, bring your Santa hat, crack open the bubbly and get lost in a night of high-spirited festive hijinks.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Crackers all the way in Overtones’ show Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...