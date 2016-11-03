Cult comedy duo spread some Glee

Nottingham Glee Club hosts The Elis James and John Robins Experience on Sunday, November 6.

The cult comedy duo, and stars of their own Chortle Award Nominated Radio X weekend show and cult podcast, have announced their debut UK tour for 2016.

With an army of fans this is a massive underground and cult hit that follows in the footsteps of great Radio X podcasts from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Russell Brand and Adam & Joe.

This podcast is unique, having created its own world that people love being a part of with its own language. Do you know the meaning of the following phrases and expressions? PDC? One-er? Son of a Coin? Keep It Session? Are you on e-mail? You simply have to be these days.

This is your chance to finally taste the vibe when Elis and John take their hit podcast on the road! The show will mix familiar features with some specially prepared treats and the odd #keepitsession ale.

