Dance goes on for comic Kay

Peter Kay has announced new dates for 2017 for his Dance For Life, including a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 13.

After the enormous success of Dance For Life 2016, Peter Kay is taking his remarkable dance-a-thon party out on the road again, with all profits going to Cancer Research UK.

The venue will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors for a three-hour dance-a-thon. Featuring state of the art sound and lights, DJ PK will take to the turntables for what promises to be a joyous and unforgettable fundraising experience.

Peter said: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life earlier this year. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes.

“All people have to do is turn up and dance. I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

A spokesperson for the event organisers SJM Concerts said: “We are so excited to be involved again with Peter’s Dance For Life shows, the previous nights were such an achievement and so unique, we can’t wait to bring the party to even more arenas.”

Participants can set up individual Dance For Life pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges. Peter’s fundraising team can be joined at www.justgiving.com/teams/danceforlife2017

Tickets are £31.92 (includes admin fee). Customers must be 18 and over. Fancy dress is optional. Book at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/peterkay