Derbyshire acts will step into Limelight for good cause

Sunday, November 6, is the date when Derby Theatre will play host to Limelight, a grand charity gala, a prestigious evening of variety, performance and entertainment to raise funds for Plus One and the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday

Centre.

Performing at this prestigious event will be: Belper-based Derwent Brass Band, a widely popular, entertaining and award-winning Championship Section musical ensemble; DaleDiva, an exciting, award-winning Derbyshire-based four-part

harmony womens’ chorus who are renowned for sharing their love of singing anytime, anywhere; Emily-May Stephenson, star of West End Musical Matilda; Esme Sears, a Derby-based actor and singer who appeared in A Christmas Carol and starred in Cinderella at Derby Theatre; Creatio, producers of a broad variety of high-end musical theatre performances across the Midlands; Lynne & Mojo, a performing poodle and his owner who have performed all over the country, including Crufts and on TV’s This Morning; Arabella Heap, a 17 year old singer and guitarist from Repton; Kazz, a 13 year old dancer from the region who specialises in contortion and acrobatic dance; Josh Kemp, a songwriter, actor and composer from the East Midlands; BA Dance Performance Group from the University of Derby based at Déda in Derby; Rose Huyton, a jazz and musical theatre singer; Tianya Stobbs, a contemporary dancer; Molly Enright & Caitlin Higgins, a multi-gold medal winning acrobatic duo, Courtney May Truswell, a young singer from the region; Isaac Cheale, a slight-of-hand magician; Juan Carlos, a comedy fire performer from Chango Fuego and Imogen & Florence Hunt with Emma Cook, a musical theatre trio.

Limelight will be hosted by local radio presenter Andy Potter.

Caroline Barth, head of Learning at Derby Theatre, said: “Limelight is going to be a night of true sparkling variety, showing off the region’s immense performance talents on the main stage at Derby Theatre. More importantly, it’s a chance for the people of Derby to really get behind these two charities and help to change the lives of the children and young people most in need in our community.”

Keith Loring, from Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, said: “This is certain to be a highly entertaining evening, showcasing the very best talent in Derbyshire, we are delighted to have teamed up with Derby Theatre and Plus One to put on the show.

“As we approach the end of our 125th anniversary year, it is only right that we celebrate the achievements of the past by highlighting the talent of the future.”

Plus One is a scheme, a partnership between some of the main arts organisations in the city, Derby Theatre, QUAD, Déda and Baby People, which provides young people in care and care leavers with free arts experiences in the city

and the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness provides residential holidays for children from across the county who need respite from the stress and difficulties they encounter within their daily lives.

Limelight will be a special red carpet gala event that will include canapés and a drink on arrival in the ticket price.

So, why not come along and celebrate, and be entertained by, the vast wealth of talent our region has to offer and help raise funds for these two great children’s charities.

Tickets are £25, concessions £20. For groups of ten or more, tickets are £18 per person (£15 for concessions).

For more information and to book tickets, call 01332 593939.