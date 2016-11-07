DISNEY ON ICE: Star skater tells all about Frozen show

Mickey and Minnie’s next trip to Nottingham is getting closer.

The Disney duo will be in town when Disney on Ice returns latyer this month with Frozen.

Joining them will be Jono Partridge who plays the part of Kristoff.

Reporter Amy Hirst spoke to him ahead of the tour.

Being part of the Disney on Ice team must be great fun...

“It really is, I absolutely love being a part of the show, especially with it being Frozen. It lends itself so well to the Disney on Ice set up.”

How did you get into skating?

“I started skating when I was ten, I went to a few parties at the local ice rink and really enjoyed myself so started to take it a bit more seriously.

“I competed and represented the UK and had great fun but when that side of things was all done I wanted to go down a different route.

“I’ve always been more about impressing the audience than the judges so it was a natural progression really.”

Playing Kristoff must be great fun. What do you enjoy most about your role in the show?

“I spend a lot of time on the ice which is great and a lot of that time is with Olaf which is great fun.

“There’s so much interaction with the audience and I get to show off my tricks which always get the crowd going.

“Probably my favourite moment is when I perform a back flip, when I land it the crowd always go wild.”

And what about the show as a whole?

The Disney on Ice shows are always great to watch but with this being Frozen on Ice it just feels special.

“The film just lends itslef so well to this adaptation and the audiences absolutely love it.

“Disney really know how to put on a show and we all love seeing the audience’s smiling faces.”

Disney On Ice presents Frozen is set to mesmerise audiences when the show comes to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from November 16-20, 2016.

Tickets are priced from £20.16 - £51.52. Visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com.