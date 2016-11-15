Dvorak double-bill in Derby Bach Choir concert

Derby Bach Choir will perform an all-Dvorak concert at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, November 19, from 7.30pm.

The main work in the concert is the rarely-performed Stabat Mater by Dvorak.

Following the tragic deaths of two of his young children, Dvorak wrote the Stabat Mater. The piece combines powerful choruses with simple lyrical melodies rich in feeling. It takes you ‘from the depths of heart breaking anguish to the heights of plaintive and compassionate prayer’.

The choir will be joined again by Derby Bach Orchestra, led by Derek Williams. This band of local players performed magnificently last year for the choir’s memorable Dream of Gerontius.

Rachael Calverley will perform the vibrant first movement of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, the other work in the concert.

Soloists Peter Savidge and Kate Symonds Joy return to, and Yvonne Howard and Dominic Natoli are making their Derby Bach Choir debut.

Tickets are £20 reserved, £16 unreserved, £5 students, under 16s free. These are available from Foulds 01332 344842, choir members or on the door.

There is more information at www.derbybachchoir.com