Enjoy a concert with Pye Hill MVC

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir is in concert at St James the Great Church, Church Lane, Brinsley, on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30pm and you are invited to come along and enjoy a traditional evening of male voice singing.

The choir was first formed in 1903 and continue to entertain local communities in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, raise thousands of pounds for charities and good causes, as well as travel further afield on new adventures.

Highlights of this year include a tour to Devon and a joint concert with Brixham Male Voice Choir and singing at Derby Cathedral with three other local choirs to a maximum capacity audience and taking part in a number of concerts with other highly regarded choirs.

The choir continues to focus on future adventures and looks forward to going on tour next May to South Wales and also taking part in the prestigious East Midlands Choirs event.

The evening offers many contrasts in singing from traditional male voice choir favourites, songs from the shows, spiritual, rousing, close harmony and interspersed with strong solo performances which will provide a full evening of entertainment.

The choir has added several new songs to its repertoire this year and have a large catalogue of songs which it uses to create variety in concerts.

Everyone is welcome and tickets are available at £5 from Peter Fletcher on 01773 715819, or you can simply pay on the door on the evening.

If you require further information on the concert or joining the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir, please contact Malcolm Hill on 07706036946 or 01773 602743, or visit the choir’s website on www.pyehillmvc.co.uk