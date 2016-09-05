Enjoy the sound of Bestwood MVC

Bestwood Male Voice Choir perform their annual gala concert on Sunday, September 11, from 3pm, at the Albert Hall in Nottingham.

The concert is entitled The Sound Of, and will see the choir joined this year by special guests Essentially Brass, a professional brass quintet based in the East Midlands and The GentleMen, nine close harmony choristers, with a contemporary repertoire of popular songs.

The concert this year is in aid of the choir’s chosen charity, Nottingham Headway.

Tickets cost £12 (or £5 for 16 year olds and under) and are available on 01159 656280.

and Gary Hallam on 07971 441682 (or 01623 487279 after 6.00pm).

