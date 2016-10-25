Extra date added for Kay’s Nottingham visit

After the enormous success of Dance For Life 2016, Peter Kay has announced new dates for 2017, taking his remarkable dance-a-thon party to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in May, with all profits going to Cancer Research UK.

The first date on Saturday, May 13, went on sale earlier this week and sold out within minutes. A second date, Friday, May 12, has now been added and is on sale now.

The venue will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors for a three-hour dance-a-thon. Featuring state of the art sound and lights, DJ PK will take to the turntables for what promises to be a joyous and unforgettable fundraising experience.

Peter Kay said: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life earlier this year. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

“I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

A spokesperson for the event organisers SJM Concerts said: “We are so excited to be involved again with Peter’s Dance For Life shows, the previous nights were such an achievement and so unique, we can’t wait to bring the party to even more arenas.”

Claire Rowney, director of Stand Up To Cancer at Cancer Research UK said: “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to raise money, we need as many people as possible to join Peter and kick cancer’s ass by dancing the night away. The money that is raised from the events will fund vital research so that we can save more lives, more quickly.”

Participants can set up individual Dance For Life pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK. Peter’s fundraising team can be joined at www.justgiving.com/teams/danceforlife2017

Tickets are on sale now priced at £31.92 (includes admin fee). Customers must be aged 18 and over. Fancy dress is optional.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/peterkay or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.