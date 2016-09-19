Extravaganza of art in store

The Chatsworth Festival - Art Out Loud returns this weekend (September 23-25) with a full programme of talks by star names.

Festival speakers include world-renowned artists Jenny Saville and Maggi Hambling, the legendary historian, diarist and curator Sir Roy Strong, and the potter and designer Emma Bridgewater.

They - and 20 other artists, curators and writers - will transform Chatsworth into Britain’s most exciting destination for art lovers over three days. Now in its second year, Art Out Loud offers an insight into the work, inspirations and opinions of the art world’s leading names.

Key themes include: an examination of the artist’s process (Jenny Saville, Maggi Hambling); how East meets West in art (artist Edmund de Waal and author Peter Frankopan); the importance of design in buildings and objects.

For more, see www.chatsworth.org/attractions-and-events/events/chatsworth-festival

