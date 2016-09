Tales Of The Fantastic can be seen in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Sunday, September 18 (11am and 2pm).

A Little Nonsuch Production for families by Nonsuch Theatre, join Pablo and Marta on a voyage of discovery through magical tales and mystical worlds.

As they journey down paths that have never been opened and step into dreams, you will be join them.

Call the box office on 01332 593939.

