Fire still burns for Arthur and Rutles

The Rutles will be the eagerly-awaited attraction at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, October 6.

Featuring Neil Innes and John Halsey, this is one of only a handful of UK dates for the iconic band in the latest tour, titled Isn’t It A Pity.

The Rutles are a rock band known for their visual and aural pastiches and parodies of the Beatles.

This originally fictional band, created by Eric Idle and Neil Innes for 1970s television, became an actual group (while remaining a parody of the Beatles) and toured and recorded, releasing many songs and albums that included two UK chart hits.

Created as a short sketch in Idle’s UK television comedy series Rutland Weekend Television, the Rutles gained fame after being the focus of the 1978 mockumentary television film, All You Need Is Cash.

The current line-up features the original “Heritage Acts” John Halsey [aka Barry Wom] on drums and Neil Innes [aka Ron Nasty] on piano and vocals, along with new boys Phil Jackson [keyboards] and Jay Goodrich [bass).

Then, on Friday, October 7, there’s another blast from the past in the shape of The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown.

RAW Promotions are proud to present an artist beloved by musicians including Alice Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, Marilyn Manson and Peter Gabriel to name a few.

Arthur Brown first came to prominence in swinging London in 1967, after spending some time on the Paris underground scene, Arthur was quickly signed to Track Records at the instruction of The Who’s Pete Townshend and released the single Devils Grip, regarded by some as the record that gave the birth of heavy metal.

Arthur is best thought of for his 1968 number one single Fire, that still gets regular airplay all over the world and has been covered by the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Die Krupps, The Prodigy and The Who.

Arthur’s next band Kingdom Come performed as the main act at the first filmed Glastonbury Festival in 1971 and in 1973 Kingdom Come was the first band to release an album using a drum machine.

Artists such as Peter Gabriel, Alice Cooper and Bruce Dickinson cite Arthur Brown as a major influence on them and in this, Arthur’s fifth decade in music, the fire is far from out.

Arthur’s most recent album Voices Of Love had major critical acclaim and Arthur received the Classic Rock magazine showman of the year award.

New Album Zim Zam Zim is out now following a successful pledge campaign that has shown incredible support for The God Of Hellfire 45 years after the release of his first hit single.

Doors open for both gigs at 8pm.

Advance tickets are £20 for The Rutles and £16 for the Crazy World of Arthur Brown.

For ticket availability, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk or call 01332 834438.