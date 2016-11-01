Foster and Allen to play at Palace

Foster And Allen will be bringing some musical magic to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, November 18, from 7.30pm.

Celebrating 40 years together in the music business, international recording artists Foster and Allen will be performing a string of hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After all These Years, I Will Love You all My Life and Old Flames.

They will also play some of their recent recordings, including Gold and Silver Days, A Hug and songs from their 40th anniversary celebration CD.

Foster and Allen’s easy-listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever.

Call the box office at the venue for ticket information on 01623 633133.