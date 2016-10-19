Free Marehay showcase for talented acts

Get ready for a fantastic music and spoken word event this Friday (October 21) at the Holly Bush, Marehay.

Running from from 8.30pm, catch the very best in up and coming new music, comedy and spoken word. And to top that, it’s all free.

Appearing are Shaheen Jiji (9pm), Sean Day (9.15pm), Beetone (9.20pm), Will Kandas (9.30pm), Itty Bitty Committee (9.45pm), Nick Davis (10pm), Lucia and Mike (10.15pm), Lewis Brade (10.30pm), Jayde Dakin (10.45pm), We Are Giants (11pm), Robyn Johnson (11.15pm) and Boris And The Space Cadets (11.30pm).

Host for the evening is Mick Wilson.