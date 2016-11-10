GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians performing in the Chad area

Thursday, November 10
Washington Whirligig. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Admission is £7 or £6 for members. 8.30pm start.
The Pat McManus Band (ex-Mamma’s Boys). The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Friday, November 11
Egypt return with their heavy rocking blues show, (ex-Groundhogs). The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. £6 /£7.50.
Midnight Dynamos. Rock and roll band. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement. Sutton. Plus Mr Jive’s Classic Gold. Doors open 7pm. Information on 01623 552387
The UB40 Experience. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Faith. Live Pop Party Band. Members £2, guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
MT Allan. Male country artist. The Triple S, Skegby. For further information ring 01623 515533
Saturday, November 12
Acoustica. Four-piece 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s rock pop band. The Venue in Rainworth.
The Explosive Light Orchestra play the best of ELO. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Derren Boulton. Guitar/vocalist. The Triple S, Skegby. For further information, ring 01623 515533
Sunday, November 13
Black Hawk Down. Rock band. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Anthemic Decades. Classic pop male trio. Members £1, guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
The Tom Killner Band play at Clowne Community Centre.
Thursday, November 17
An Evening With Frank Sinatra. And Why Not Bar and Restaurant, Leeming Street, Mansfield.
